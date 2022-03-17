In the quest to find the most remarkable and unique talent from the country, we have witnessed some mind-boggling performances on COLORS’ ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’. While Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar are permanent judges on the show, it also sees some of the most prominent B-Town celebrities as guest judges. This week, the show witnesses the arrival of Bollywood’s ‘Dancing Diva’ – Nora Fatehi!

Advertisement

The star, who is known for her impeccable dance moves, makes an insightful assessment of the performances this weekend as she joins the judging panel as a guest. Amidst the many fabulous performances in store for her, Nora gets blown away by the dhamakedaar act of the all-girl crew – Yo Highness, who perform to the medleys of her songs.

Advertisement

Their electrifying performance leaves Nora Fatehi absolutely stunned. The diva goes on to shower compliments on the group by describing their dance act as “fire”! Judge Parineeti Chopra also praises their remarkable feat by highlighting the high points of their performance.

Parineeti Chopra then lauds Nora Fatehi by saying, “There are no actors or choreographers in the industry who can dance as well as Nora does. There are many dancers who are amazing, but I am hooked to Nora’s songs, her athleticism, her grace, her moves, in my opinion no one can match her.” Nora was stunned and happily surprised by Parineeti’s gracious words for her.

The other judges on the Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan panel, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar, also complimented Nora and her outstanding dancing skills.

Catch these amazing moments on ‘Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan’ every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!

Must Read: The Kashmir Files: Before Watching This, Know About 5 Indian Films That Landed In Trouble Due To Tackling Controversial Issues

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube