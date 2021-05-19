Govinda, who primarily appeared in comedy-centric roles in Bollywood films, ruled the silver screens in the 90’s era and early 2000s. He was well known for his flamboyance, infectious smile and quirky dance moves. He was also in limelight for having an affair with a slew of Bollywood actresses.

Hero No.1 actor’s love affair was nothing other than the story of a Bollywood film. Despite being married to Sunita, he made headlines for his alleged affairs with actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon or Divya Bharti.

Govinda was repeatedly linked with Divya Bharti even before he was married to Sunita. Rumours were also rife that he will be married to Neelam Kothari but that never happened. Chi Chi bhaiya once also spoke about his affair with Divya Bharti.

As per IBTimes, Govinda once said, “Well, I am a firm believer in destiny. What has to happen, will happen. Yes, I like Juhi a lot. Even Divya Bharati. Divya is a very sensuous girl. It’s difficult for a man to resist her. I know Sunita is going to be very upset with all this. But she should know that I am still resisting Divya’s charms. I haven’t given in to the temptation as yet…”

The Coolie No 1 actor had also opened up on his flamboyant nature and confessed that there are were high chances of him marrying Divya Bharti. During a conversation with Stardust, “Tomorrow, who knows, I may get involved again, and then, maybe I will marry the girl I get involved with. But Sunita should be prepared for it. Only then will I feel free. And there is a second marriage in my Kundli.”

