Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set for her swayamvar in the upcoming weekend episode of Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan.

Parineeti is often heard saying on Hunarbaaz that she is ready to get married and looking for a perfect match.

Few popular faces of the television industry are going to be part of Parineeti Chopra’s swayamvar like Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja, Begusarai actor Vishal Aditya Singh, Bigg Boss 13 fame Siddhartha Dey and former Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Shivin Narang.

From bringing flowers, to dancing and to showing other acts, they will do everything to impress the Parineeti Chopra.

Judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will be seen helping Parineeti Chopra in taking the right decision. Veteran singer Kumar Sanu joins the panel as a special guest.

Karan Johar will call the candidates on the stage one by one to show their talent and prove themselves.

Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan airs on Colors.

