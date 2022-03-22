Television’s most controversial queens Urfi Javed and Rakhi Sawant shared a cordial bond. The duo is often snapped having some fun together. Recently, Urfi and Rakhi met each other and indulged in some fun chat while posing for paps. During their recent spotting, Urfi Javed was seen wearing a red cut-out plunging neckline dress which she paired with red high heels. She kept her hair side swept and tied it in a braid. Urfi rounded off her look with black studs and black nail paint and light make-up.

Rakhi, on the other hand, sported casual attire. She paired a green crop top with blue yoga pants.

In the videos that recently surfaced on the web see Rakhi first teaching Urfi Naatu Naatu to step seeing which latter says that she’s can’t dance in such a short dress. Another video sees the Bigg Boss OTT star calling herself a wholesome meal and not a snack. In the same video, Rakhi takes Urfi and netizens by shock when she commented on plunging neckline dress. Rakhi tells Urfi, “Dil bohut bada hai.”

Rakhi and Sawant got trolled and comment read, “Me pareshan thi ki rakhi ki jagah ko kaun bharega but ab mujhe rahat mil gai g. thanks urfi public ka manorAnjn jari rahega,” while another asked, “Why is the dress too short? When one is comfortable with exposing their top all the time, then why not the bottom? Arent both equally ones “private” part?.”

A netizen even compared Rakhi with Urfi and wrote, “Ye urfi jawed se Laakh better Rakhi Sawant h usko atleast dance Ata h industry m log jante h ye urfi to bas famous hone k liy ye sab karri Rakhi to pahle se famous h.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines owing to her personal life. After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi and her husband Ritesh went separate ways. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Rakhi and Ritesh announced their separation. Later, during her interaction with the media, Sawant had revealed that she was totally broken.

On the other hand, Urfi Javed was in the news when she had slammed media portals for portraying her as a sl*t. She was heard telling paps, “Since when did we start talking about a women’s undergarment? Why you writing articles about my undergarments bro? Maine chaddi, bra nahi pehni usse tumko kya matlab hai? Tumne apni chaddi pehni hai na, uska khayal rakho.”

