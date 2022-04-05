After ruling the Bollywood industry and NFT Realm, Salman Khan now enters the Metaverse as his most loved character Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg! The Tiger of B-town was second to enter the field of NFT after megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

It was back in October 2021, when Salman had spread out the news of his invasion in this field after Sr. Bachchan, and now Bhaijaan has also managed to make it to the Metaverse, but with a twist. Read on to know-how!

Recently, BollyCoin which is a community-driven platform announced its plans to launch its new NFT collections which will be inspired by Salman Khan’s famous Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey. Yup! You NFT holders and Salman fans, you have heard that absolutely right.

The Salman Khan-inspired NFT collections by BollyCoin will include wearables like accessories, outfits, or skin. Coming to the more exciting part, whoever would be the holder of these NFTs can use these collections in Metaverse platforms such as Decentraland and Sandbox.

Apart from this, the Chulbul Pandey NFT holders will also get exclusive access to special Bollywood virtual events in the Metaverse. The company that itself started back in October 2021, has just one ambition in mind and that is taking Bollywood to the metaverse via their NFTs.

Taking about the same, Kyle Lopes who is the co-founder and the spokesperson of BollyCoin said, “Metaverse is the next frontier across industries. Given its immense scope, it is inevitable that it comprises all the elements that can enhance the Bollywood experience for our movie-buff nation. Through the launch of this pioneering NFT that will prompt the foray into Metaverse, BollyCoin aims to be the vehicle that accelerates the adoption of Bollywood NFTs.”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey-inspired NFT, would you invest in them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

