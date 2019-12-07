Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Sui Dhaaga’s China Release Postponed For THIS Reason

With the demand increasing and makers spreading their radar, China Box Office has become an important factor for Bollywood filmmakers. The recent film supposed to make the cut was Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. But the latest update is that the film which was set for a December 6 release in China is now postponed and below is all you need to know.

According to the news reports the film was postponed and now it will be releasing on a new date. The decision of pushing the release was taken because there were many Hollywood and Chinese films reading on the same date.

Keeping in mind the same, Yashraj Films decided to hold the release and will soon be announcing the new dates.

Talking about the film, it is about a couple from rural India trying to make it big with the talent they have. The film follows them through their ups and downs as they try hard to make their clothing line successful. With an underlined message of make in India initiative the film was applauded.

Both Anushka and Varun were appreciated for their acting skills as this film starred them in a way they were never seen before. Sui Dhaaga also bother together Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya who earlier collaborated on Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

The film that released on September 28 last year was also screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

