Randeep Hooda On Exiting A Suitable Boy: “It Wasn’t Physical, Just Argument With My Make-Up Artist Who’s Also Working On Radhe”

While Tabu and Ishaan Khatter starrer A Suitable Boy is making headlines for its impressive first look, the film is also in headlines for actor Randeep Hooda’s sudden exit from the film. While grapevine has that Randeep was told to exit the film by the makers, we may have got the reason why.

If reports are to be believed the actor was told to quit after his altercation with a makeup artist on the sets of the Mira Nair directorial. But according to Randeep, he left the shoot after finishing his role which the actor calls a cameo.

Talking about his altercation, a source told Mid-day that it happened in Lucknow, where the film was being shot. The source said, “The cast and crew were stationed at the Hyatt Regency in Lucknow. In the initial leg of his stint, Randeep got into an argument with the make-up man (name undisclosed on request) about the look he was to sport on that day. It started out as a verbal altercation, but things quickly spiralled out of hand as the actor manhandled the make-up artiste. Mira was not present at the scene. However, word soon reached the filmmaker and the matter was duly escalated to the BBC team in the UK. The team promptly took cognisance of the episode, and a day later, they requested Randeep to respectfully bow out of the project.”

Randeep on the other hand who says that he only came out after finishing his shoot has a different narrative. In a chat with the tabloid, he said, “Firstly, it was not a physical fight, but an argument with my make-up artiste who has worked with me for many years and is working with me on Radhe. Secondly, I had a brief role on A Suitable Boy, which I did for my love for Mira. Thirdly, I did not exit the project; I finished my four days of work and moved on to other projects.”

Randeep was roped in to play Billy Irani in the film that is based on Vikram Seth’s much-loved book A Suitable Boy.

Meanwhile, Randeep also has Aaj Kal and Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in his kitty.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!