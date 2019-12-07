AA20: Allu Arjun To Sport Bearded Look For His Next Action Thriller?

Tollywood star Allu Arjun happens to be all busy these days wrapping up the final portions of his much-anticipated release for next year, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Post wrapping up the film, the star actor will kick start his next which has been tentatively titled AA20.

As per multiple reports, Allu Arjun in the action thriller will be seen in a complete different get up, as the superstar will be sporting a heavily bearded look. If reports are to be believed, the actor in the film will be seen playing a lorry driver.

Talking about AA20, the film has Geeta Govindham actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite stylish star in lead. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, If everything falls in place then one may also get to see Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi in the film that too as a lead antagonist.

The film’s subject is based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The music for the action thriller will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers productions and will be helmed by filmmaker and Allu Arjun’s close friend Sukumar.

It will be for the third time where the director-actor duo of Allu Arjun and Sukumar are teaming up for a film project.

The duo has earlier worked together for 2004 released Arya and 2009 release Arya 2.

