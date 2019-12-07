Thalapathy 65: Vijay’s Next To Be Helmed By ‘Asuran’ Maker Vetrimaaran?

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s last directorial Asuran had set cash registers ringing at the box office. The action drama starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead had a great run in theatres following which it was an instant hit both critically and commercially. The film also had garnered 100 crores that too in a span of fewer than two weeks post its release.

The latest news related to Vetrimaaran is, as per multiple reports, the ace filmmaker recently met Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay for narration of a script and the latter is said to have liked it. If everything falls in place the actor-director duo of Vetrimaaran and Thalapathy Vijay may team up for a film project later next year.

It didn’t take much time for the news to spread all across especially among Thalapathy Vijay fans, following which they took on twitter to trend #Thalapthy65.

Just One Update About #Thalapathy65 Sets On Fire In Entire Social Media. Definitely Once Thalapathy Vijay & @VetriMaaran Joins There Hands Together Pakka There Will Be Biggest Treat Thalapathy Fans..& Even They Gonna Create New History In Box Office.. 🔥🔥#Thalapathy65 #Bigil — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga ™ (@BTP_Offl) December 6, 2019

If #Vetrimaaran & #Thalapathy combo confirmed then it will be a badass Gangster flick for sure 😎🔥 We can Expect the Natural Stuff and Realistic classic Performance ♥️ Hoping for the best ! Consider as well 🤗🙏#Thalapathy65 — SaRavanaN (@itisSarwan) December 6, 2019

How many of them waiting for this combo. Combination of two vetrimaaran #Thalapathy65 #Thalapathy64 pic.twitter.com/TeHAe4kQy2 — Thalapathy FC (@ThalapathyFC10) December 6, 2019

The combo of the century.

It's a dream for all of us to see Tamil cinema's finest director @VetriMaaran

sir working with our #ThalapathyVijay.

If they come together, it's a sure-fire success with critical recognition as well as box office glory! Bring it on for #Thalapathy65!! pic.twitter.com/jNVgly9XFd — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) December 5, 2019

#Thalapathy65 Yes Please Vetrimaaran 😍😍🔥 Madly waiting for this Combo❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Px664NGL60 — Jᴀᴍᴇꜱ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇR ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ❤️ (@Itz_JamesWalker) December 5, 2019

From the work front, Thalapathy Vijay is all busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 64. The action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role, as the Super Deluxe star will be seen playing the lead antagonist.

The film is expected to hit the big screen in mid-2020.

Talking about Vetrimaaran, the ace filmmaker will soon kickstart the direction of a yet to be titled Tamil film with actor-comedian Soori.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!