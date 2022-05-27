2022 is surely going to be the year of fresh pairings and new on-screen jodis in Bollywood. The re-opening of theatres, and also the influx of OTT films, have given rise to content like never before and thereby, one gets to see new jodis make their onscreen appearances. Some of the names of these unique pairings are:

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

The leggy lass of bollywood and the one who is basking in rave reviews for her role in 83, Deepika was recently see in an OTT film called Gehraiyaan opposite the handsome and talented, Siddhant Chaturvedi. The chemistry that these 2 created left the audience wanting more.

Adivi Sesh and Saiee M Manjrekar

Major is an upcoming Indian biographical action film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures India, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and later dubbed into Malayalam, it is based on the life of 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Playing the role of Major is actor Adivi Sesh and this film also marks his Bollywood debut. Opposite him is Saiee M Manjrekar, whose nuanced beauty and aesthetics are visible in the trailer. She will be seen as Major’s love interest in this movie, the trailer of which has already created waves!

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

The two powerhouse performers were seen opposite each other for the first in Badhaai Do. The posters and images they released soon went viral and we are sure that they will be amazing on screen too! Both of them are known for their acting prowess and bring perfection to every character that they have played till date, making Badhaai Do a must watch!

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

Jug Jugg Jeeyo seems like the classic romantic comedy and shaadi based film that will also mark the first time that you get to see the wonderful Kiara Advani with Varun Dhawan. The wedding pictures created quite a buzz and they looked like the perfect bride and groom!

Akhay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar

The handsome Khiladi Kumar and the gorgeous beauty queen Manushi Chhillar will be seen together in YRF’s Prithviraj. ‘Prithviraj’ is based on the life and valor of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Prithviraj’ is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Akshay has been quoted praising Manushi for her acting talents and this combo is surely an awaited one!

