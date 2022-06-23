Saif Ali Khan is a true ‘Nawab’ at heart. From his looks to the way he behaves to the way he carries himself, he radiates only royal vibes. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Saif appeared on Simi Garewal’s show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ with ex-wife Amrita Singh and revealed how they met during a photoshoot and the actor asked her for a date. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Saif was actually supposed to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Kajol in 1991 but was replaced due to his unprofessionalism. He met Singh at a photo shoot where he was so attracted to the actress that he asked her out for a date. Amrita later asked Saif to come to his room instead of going out and the two kissed after the meal and slept in different rooms.

Both Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh appeared on Simi Garewal’s show and opened up about their meeting. Singh said, “He had spent 2 days at my home and he had to go for shooting. First, he asked me for Rs 100 because he had no money. So, I said ‘why don’t you take my car?’ Then Saif said that he had the production car waiting for him outside so he doesn’t need my car.”

Amrita Singh then revealed that she offered her car to Saif Ali Khan which he politely refused as the production car was waiting for him but the actress insisted he takes her car so that he can come to return and meet her. Talking about the same, the Betaab actress said, “No, do take it. If nothing else, you will at least come back to return the car.”

Talking about her relationship with Saif, Amrita said, “I could never imagine myself being married to a man younger than me. Saif was the only person who I had met in my life who was patient with me. That meant a lot to me.”

Back in the day when Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh tied the knot, she was already an established actress in Bollywood whereas the actor was still struggling for work in the industry. The ex-couple share two kids together named Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

