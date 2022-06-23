Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor make a great onscreen pair. They are both married to such lovely people and often talk about it in their interviews. And although both Anushka and Ranbir are great friends, the actress once revealed that the Brahmastra actor made her cry once. You all will not believe the reason behind the same because it’s kind of silly. Haha! Scroll below to read the scoop.

We witnessed their onscreen chemistry in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ where they both played the characters of Alizeh and Ayan respectively. From the storyline to the songs, everything about the film was great and we would love to see their camaraderie again on the big screen soon.

Now those who know would know that Ranbir Kapoor is quite fun. He never misses an opportunity to prank and annoy his co-stars in his films. Similarly, he annoyed Anushka Sharma so much during Bombay Velvet that she actually cried because of it. Yes, you heard that right.

In an interview with Filmfare, Anushka Sharma opened up on working with Ranbir Kapoor and said, “He’s easy to work with as he’s my friend. We would fight. I even cried once.”

When the actress couldn’t keep it to herself, she started crying because of how much Ranbir irritated her and said, “I didn’t want to fight with him because we were going to shoot a romantic scene. I couldn’t even fight with him. I started to cry like a chick”.

However, Anushka Sharma concluded the conversation on a great note and praised Ranbir Kapoor as an artist and said, “I have huge respect for him as an artiste. He is a very good actor and so effortless”.

