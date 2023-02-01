Ananya Panday is all set to headline a cyber-thriller directed by celebrated filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of Veere Di Wedding fame.

After winning praise for critically acclaimed movies like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and AK vs. AK, Vikramaditya Motwane is back in the director’s seat for this gripping, edge-of-the-seat thriller. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s company -Saffron, the untitled film is a cyber thriller in which the young popular actress takes on a part she has never played before.

Says Vikramaditya Motwane, “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before.”

Says Ananya Panday, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”

Adds Producer Nikhil Dwivedi, “When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting material I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film.” The cyber thriller recently went on floors and will be shot in a start to finish schedule.

For the unversed, Ananya Panday was last seen in the pan-Indian movie Liger along with Vijay Deverakonda. Even though her last film flopped at the box office, the actress has a line-up of projects in near future.

