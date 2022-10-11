Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today but a look at his filmography will make you believe he still has the energy of a 40-something-year-old. The actor, who is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, has been part of 7 films in 2022 already. Today, as we celebrate his birthday, we take you back to the sets of Comedy Nights With Kapil where AB left The Kapil Sharma Show fame Chandan Prabhakar teary-eyed.

Yes, the Bhootnath actor not only left Chandan shaking as a leaf for having offended him but even had the comedian touching his feet and apologizing. However, it all later turned out to be a prank. Read on to know all about it and even watch the interaction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2014, Amitabh Bachchan graced the sets of Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Nights With Kapil to promote his then-soon-to-release film Bhoothnath Returns, While there, he and Kapil together pranked Chandan Prabhakar – who played the role of a servant named Raju, and left him teary-eyed and later needing water to continue his performance. So here’s what happened…

In the episode, Chandan Prabhakar comes to Amitabh Bachchan and offers him a cup of tea. The veteran actor turned towards Kapil Sharma and said that he stopped drinking tea 10-12 years ago. While the two comedian continue their banter, Amitabh quickly got up from his seat – seemingly upset and walks towards the exit. A shocked Chandan followed him asking, “Kaha jarahe sir (Where are you going sir)?” while Kapil also inquired, “What happened, sir?”

Amitabh is then heard saying that he would like to leave the show as he isn’t happy with how things are going. While Kapil tries to cajole him, the Sholay actor said, “Ajeeb tarike se baat karrahe mujhe accha nahi lagraha…woh ‘tu tu’ kar ke baat karrahe hai (He is speaking in a weird manner, I’m not liking it)… I am sorry.” As Kapil tried to explain further, Amitabh told Chandan, “When a guest comes to the show, talk to them with some respect.”

Completely taken aback with what’s happening, Chandan Prabhakar tells Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir, my character is like this in the show,” to which the KBC host replies, “I also have character.” The video then sees the comedian not only shaken up and near tears but also touching AB’s feet apologizing. Unable to contain his laughter anymore, Kapil Sharma burst in laughter with Amitabh following suit. A teary-eyed Chandan looked at them with surprise and later heaved a sigh of relief as everyone was left in splits.

A dumbfounded Chandan Prabhakar shook hand thrice with Amitabh and even drank the actor’s tea after calming down a bit. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has already been associated with 7 projects this year – Jhund, Radhe Shyam-as narrator, Runway 34, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Goodbye and Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Mate. The veteran actor’s upcoming slate includes Uunchai, Project K and cameo roles in Ganapath, Ghoomer and The Umesh Chronicles.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: ‘Dayaben’ Is Finally Making A Comeback For Real & Jethalal’s Latest ‘Navratri Pooja’ Track Proves So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram