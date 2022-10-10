Rashami, Shefali, Adaa open up on how they prepared for 'Ratri Ke Yatri 2'
Ratri Ke Yatri 2: Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala & Adaa Khan Get Candid On Playing S*x Worker ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Popular faces of the TV industry Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Adaa Khan, and Priyal Gor briefed about being part of the show ‘Ratri Ke Yatri 2’ and how challenging it was for them to portray prostitutes on screen.

Directed by Anil V Kumar, the anthology series includes five different stories set with a common background of the red-light area and it brings out the dark reality of the people living in these areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Uttaran’ actress Rashami Desai opened up on preparing for her role and watching each and every actor, who played the character of an s*x worker.

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out