Popular faces of the TV industry Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Adaa Khan, and Priyal Gor briefed about being part of the show ‘Ratri Ke Yatri 2’ and how challenging it was for them to portray prostitutes on screen.

Directed by Anil V Kumar, the anthology series includes five different stories set with a common background of the red-light area and it brings out the dark reality of the people living in these areas.

‘Uttaran’ actress Rashami Desai opened up on preparing for her role and watching each and every actor, who played the character of an s*x worker.

Trending

“While essaying the role of a s*x worker comes with its fair share of responsibilities, my first instinct was to watch every actor who played the role of a prostitute and take note of every nuance that they embodied. I made it a point to rewatch the movie to draw minute details as inspiration,” she said.

Adding that along with watching others she also did research works so that she can do justice to her character in the show.

She added: “Along with that, I added in my own ground research that would enable me to showcase a performance that will be appreciated by the audience. Anil V. Kumar sir, our director really helped me a lot in preparing for the character. I am a director’s actor on the sets but I was too nervous this time. I really hope the audience will like the efforts we all have put in.”

On the other hand, the ‘Kaanta Lagaa’ fame interacted with the s*x workers to get into the skin of her character.

“I have always been selective with the roles that I enact and portray, keeping in mind the challenge it poses and the importance of telling a story through the lens of the character. I ensure that I undertake thorough research on the character and add a personal touch to it. I believe that taking the extra mile to interact with s*x workers would give me better clarity on how to do justice to it,” Shefali Jariwala shared.

While Adaa Khan, who is known for her role in ‘Naagin’ always prefers to prepare herself for playing any character by practicing in front of a mirror, and this time also, she did the same.

As she mentioned: “I believe that acting is a test and before every test, there has to be a concrete amount of learning in order to ace it. The preparatory stage helps me as an actor to gauge the complexity of the role. I like to take my own quiet time to rehearse in front of the mirror and ascertain the right emotion and action to portray according to the script.”

From watching videos to docu-series, ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ actress Priyal Gor left nothing to give her best while preparing for her on-screen personality.

“Friendship is of core value to me and in today’s world it is very easy to lose contact with another; however my character reignites her friendship with her childhood friend in one of the most unlikely places, a brothel. To help me get into the skin of the character, I watched online videos, docuseries, movies, and all that I could get my hands on in order to better prepare myself for the role,” she said.

‘Ratri Ke Yatri 2’ stars Rashami Desai, Sharad Malhotra, Shakti Arora, Monalisa, Shefali Jariwala, Adaa Khan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Abigail Pande, Priyal Gor, Mohit Abrol, Meera Deosthale, and Aakash Dabadhe.

It streams on Hungama Play.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Slams Shehnaaz Gill & Kashmera Shah For Supporting #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan In Bigg Boss 16: “Controversy Ke Liye Aap Sab Chiz Support Thodi Karenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram