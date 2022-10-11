Ram Setu Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar Is On A Mission To Prove True Existence Of The Heritage

Presented by Prime Video, Akshay Kumar led Ram Setu is all set for its arrival on Diwali. The film produced in association with Cape of Good Films, Lyca Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. The action adventure spectacle will see Zee Studios’ worldwide release.

Ever since the teaser dropped, the film is being showered with immense love and appreciation and the anticipation for the trailer has been unprecedented. Today, the makers finally released the much-awaited trailer of the action-adventure film and fans were in for a treat.

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film also stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez and M. Nasser in primary roles. The highly anticipated trailer is thrilling and engaging to watch along with never-seen-before, breath-taking visuals. It promises to entertain and also bring to the fore an amazing part of India’s historic heritage.

The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage.

Written and Directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden), the film is a fast-paced entertainer which is best experienced and enjoyed with the entire family in theatres this Diwali.

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer.

Ram Setu releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, only in theatres 25th October, 2022.

Here’s the trailer:

