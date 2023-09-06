Are they or are they not? This has become one of the most asked questions by Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s fans who want to know if they are dating in real life or not. From the past some time South’s leading stars have been in the news owing to their personal lives. While some think they have been in love for some time, others are now convinced that they have now been living together. Yes, you heard that right!

Recently, a Reddit user took to social media to share Vijay and Rashmika’s photos and they spotted a viral hint that makes them believe that they are in a live-in relationship. Here’s what they have to say.

Speaking about the viral photos, Vijay Deverakonda is seen sitting on the lawn while wearing a white and black striped shirt paired with black pants. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, looks gorgeous wearing an orangish yellow saree. But what has caught everyone’s attention is the backdrop of their photos. The caption read, “Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda unofficially confirming that they’re living together.”

Commenting on the post a user wrote, “I was super convinced they were only friends because Vijay’s white gf still has a pic of them as her pfp on Insta and also posted a pic that looks like him on her FB page. But looking at recent pics, Rashmika and VD seem to be together.”

While another said, “They have been dating since a while, their relationship did went from nonsense during Liger cus of Ananya. But then, hoogaya sab thik.”

A third user wrote, “They’re so bad at hiding it.” Check out the post below:

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s viral photos? Do let us know.

