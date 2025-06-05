We are done with the first half of the Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life and till now, the plot keeps you hooked with some compelling twists and turns along with some intense performances. Kamal Haasan is intensity personified as Shaktivel. The first half ends with a high octane emotional sequence which leaves us wanting for more.

The plot revolves around Shaktivel (Kamal Haasan), a gangster-politician who claims to have been chased by ‘death’ ever since his birth. His life soon gets surrounded by power plays, betrayals, politics and gang war which forces him to question the intension of his own gang members and family members. Will Shaktivel fall prey to these conspiracies or will he emerge victorious this time around too?

The highlight of the first half remains in the gripping screenplay and storyline. Each character fleshes out the complexities and grey shades which makes it an interesting watch. It delves deep into the conspiracies and power play which is gripping and keeps you at the edge of the seats. However, the extra marital affair sequence involving Indrani (Trisha)’s character could’ve been avoided.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Abhirami and Nassar stand out when it comes to the performances. The action sequences and background score also stand out. Some supporting characters might have room for more development on the second half.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Thug Life. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

