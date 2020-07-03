Diana Penty On Her Upcoming Film Shiddat With Mohit Raina: "It Is Pure & Intense..."

Actress Diana Penty follows her gut feeling when it comes to picking scripts, and says that it has never let her down.

Diana Penty made her debut in 2012 with the megahit “Cocktail” starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. She was then seen in 2016 in “Happy Bhag Jayegi“. In 2017, she starred in “Lucknow Central” and “Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran” and “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” in 2018.

Is she picky when she chooses scripts? “I wouldn’t call it being picky, although people tend to feel so. For me it’s a very organic process. I read the script/hear a narration and pretty much know instantly if it’s something I want to be a part of or not. It’s really as simple as that. I follow my gut, and it has never let me down,” Diana Penty told IANS.

Amid the lockdown, Diana Penty has come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend help and support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

On the work front, Diana Penty will next be seen in the romantic drama “Shiddat”, which also stars Mohit Raina, Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of “Jannat” fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

Talking about the film to IANS, Diana had shared: “Shiddat’ is a beautiful story of love and the strong bonds between people. It is pure and intense and also very relatable. I am usually not a love story kind of person, but when I heard the script, it moved me a lot.”

