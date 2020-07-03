Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has disturbed his fans to a huge level. The talented and handsome actor died of suicide on June 14 and left everyone shocked. Ever since his demise, many Bollywood celebs are being targetted by people for allegedly ganging up against him and being the reason behind his depression. From Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan to Sooraj Pancholi, Sonakshi Sinha, everyone, and especially star kids have become a huge target of netizens. Some trolls are also bashing them unnecessarily.

Recently Bollywood and TV actor, Rahul Bhat also got targeted by some Twitter trolls because they thought he is the brother of Alia Bhatt. Hence, the talented actor took to Twitter and asked people to not tag him regarding Alia because he is not her brother. He also appreciated Alia because of her talent and said she is here because she can carry a film on her shoulders.

“If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate. She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to” he tweeted.

We hope the confusion is cleared here.

Notably, Alia Bhatt has a half brother named Rahul Bhatt. The son of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt is a fitness trainer. Actor Rahul Bhat is a totally different person and he has worked in films like Section 375, Daas Dev, Fitoor, Ugly, and others.

