WHAT! Karan Johar REPLACED Roadies 9 Winner Vikas Khoker With Vijay Deverakonda In Fighter?

The suicidal death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms over the debate of nepotism and lobbying. One of the most targetted names in the talks is Karan Johar. And it seems like the clouds of controversies aren’t fading anytime soon. A video featuring Roadies 9 winner Vikas Khoker is now going viral. He is seen making some serious allegations on KJo related to Vijay Deverakonda’s tentatively titled Fighter.

The viral video is five months old, in which Vikas Khoker has slammed Karan Johar and his production house Dharma Productions. He has mocked KJo’s production house by quoting, “Naam bade, darshan chhote.” The three minutes long video is titled as ‘Karan Johar Exposed’. It has been uploaded on 28th January 2020.

As per the video, Vikas Khoker states that he had posted on Facebook that he has been signed by Dharma Productions for a film. Further, he makes a shocking claim that he shot for the film and was promised of the same day payment, which he didn’t receive. Further, after a few days, he contacted the production house for the payment but was getting some lame excuses in return.

Vikas further stated that the person from Dharma’s end was infuriated and agreed to pay him but he said that they are replacing him. As per Roadies 9 winner, he was replaced by Vijay Deverakonda and the film was helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

Here’s the video:

Post the video’s circulation amongst netizens, everyone is guessing the film is Fighter, which marks Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut. It is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. And coincidentally, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is backing it as one of the producers.

