A lot has happened even since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The ugly side of Bollywood has been unveiled. Netizens are accusing Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Alia Bhatt of promoting nepotism. Just not that, cases against the actors for abetting his suicide have been filed across the country. They claim that these B’Town members have abetted Sushant’s suicide. Now, Sooraj Pancholi is dragged into it all.

For the unversed, Sooraj Pancholi was charged for abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. It is reported that the late actress was pregnant with Sooraj’s baby while she took the unfortunate step. Some days ago, mother Rabia, too accused Salman Khan of influencing the cops. Now, netizens have taken everything to another level.

Some users have now linked Sooraj Pancholi to Sushant Singh Rajput’s late manager, Disha Salian. They claim that Disha was dating Pancholi, and she was pregnant with his baby. For those of you still confused, Salian jumped from a 14th-floor building in Malad. The police is investigating whether it was suicide or not.

The report further states that Sushant Singh Rajput was helping Disha Salian through her tough times. So, Sooraj Pancholi could be the person behind his death.

In a now-deleted tweet, a video was going viral that reported all of this.

“SHOCKING: Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to save ex-manager Disha Salian who was pregnant with #SoorajPancholi’s baby?” read the caption.

Netizens have been sharing the video and Sooraj has been trending on Twitter ever since.

A user wrote, “What kind of justice is this where criminals are set free and innocents are silence ,? Jiah Khan murderer #SoorajPancholi is free , hit n run case closed We still don’t know if ex manager Disha actually committed suicide or it was a murder ?but justice don’t care @PMOIndia”

Another wrote, “Sushant wanted to save his ex manager Disha who was pregnant with sooraj pancholi’s baby n salman khan wanted to save Sooraj.. Preplanned murder @RoopaSpeaks @Payal_Rohatgi .. We want justice @PMOIndia #SoorajPancholi #CBIMustForShushnat”

“I don’t understand why women would even DATE, let alone SLEEP with nose face nepo-trash Sooraj Pancholi. If this news about him impregnating SSR’s manager, which led to her suicide cause she refused to abort the child as per #SoorajPancholi’s wishes, HE NEEDS TO BE JAILED!” read another tweet.

#SoorajPancholi WTF..

First it's Jiah Khan …now this girl

– Dishaa saliyan

still how many are there behind the scenes, whose lives got ruined by this asshole Sooraj Pancholi.. #BoycottBollywoodNepotism #JusticeforSSR

:- Fuck off criminal #SoorajPancholi pic.twitter.com/SlFyrtFrKU — Kalpesh Modi (@Kalpesh94879343) July 3, 2020

