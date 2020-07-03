Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans and followers with a make-up tutorial on social media, “just for fun”.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself putting make-up step-by-step.

“Just for fun!” Bhumi Pednekar captioned the image.

Check out Bhumi Pednekar’s makeup routine below:

After seeing Bhumi’s make-up, actress Kubbra Sait wrote: “Cathartic”.

Recently, Pednekar pledged to feed 550 impoverished families to honour late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She took to Instagram to make the announcement in the memory of her “Sonchiriya” co-star.

“I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let us show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever,” Bhumi shared

On June 16, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya Kapoor pledged to honour Sushant by feeding 3400 impoverished families.

On the acting front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgavati”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!