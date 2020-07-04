Deadpool is one of the most loved film series of Hollywood. Ever since the 2nd part has released, fans are desperately waiting for the 3rd one. However, there’s been no certainty around the future of Ryan Reynolds led series especially after the creator of the character Rob Liefield earlier claimed that Marvel has put brakes on the third installment.

But there’s some news now as Deadpool actress Morena Baccarin has shared an update regarding the series. And as per her, the 3rd installment is in the writing stage.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, when asked about Deadpool 3, Morena Baccarin said, “I have no idea – apparently, they’re still writing it,”

“I genuinely don’t know. I have not been asked, or approached,” she added.

She also said that there’s no solid conversation with the makers regarding Deadpool 3 and she is just waiting with bated breath for it.

Gadgets 360 has also quoted Morena Baccarin talking about the future of the series. When asked if she is still contractually obliged to appear in future Deadpool movies and has aspirations for her character, here’s what she said.

“I hope Vanessa (my character) comes back. It would be fun to see what trouble her and Wade (Wilson aka Deadpool, played by Reynolds) could get into next.

Deadpool films which are the spin-off movies to famous X-Men franchise have done phenomenal business at the box office. While 2016 film Deadpool did a worldwide business of $783 million, Deadpool 2 scored $786 million in 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!