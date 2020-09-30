2020 Latin Grammy Awards: J Balvin Earns 13 Nominations, Bad Bunny & Ozuna Follow

The nominees for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards have been announced. The nominees of the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, the paramount international honour celebrating the excellence in Latin music, saw many artists receiving multiple nominations this year. Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna, who missed out in the top categories last year, have dominated the list this year.
Balvin has a whopping 13 nominations for this year’s Latin Grammys. These nominations include two for ‘Album of the year’ and two for ‘Record of the year’. This gives the singer a high chance (20% as the category has 10 nominations) to win his first ‘Album of the Year’ trophy. The two albums are Colores, his fifth solo album and Oasis, his collaborative project with Bad Bunny.
His thirteen nominations for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards are closely followed by Bad Bunny and Ozuna earning nine and eight nominations, respectively. Check out the nomination list for the top categories below:
Record Of The Year
CHINA – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna y J Balvin
CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ – Pablo Alborán
VETE – Bad Bunny
SOLARI YACUMENZA – Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
ROJO – J Balvin
TUTU -Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
LO QUE EN TI VEO – Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
TUSA – Karol G y Nicki Minaj
RENÉ – Residente
CONTIGO – Alejandro Sanz
Album Of The Year
YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny
OASIS – J Balvin & Bad Bunny
COLORES -J Balvin
POR PRIMERA VEZ – Camilo
MESA PARA DOS – Kany García
AIRE (VERSIÓN DÍA) – Jesse & Joy
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1 – Natalia Lafourcade
PAUSA – Ricky Martin
LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO – Fito Paez
CUMBIANA – Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
ADMV – Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
BONITA – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)
CODO CON CODO – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
EL MISMO AIRE – Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
Track from: Por Primera Vez
FOR SALE – Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives) Track from: Cumbiana
#ELMUNDOFUERA (IMPROVISACIÓN) – Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
LO QUE EN TI VEO – Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi) Track from: Mesa Para Dos
RENÉ – Residente, songwriter (Residente)
TIBURONES – Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
TUSA – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G y Nicki Minaj)
TUTU – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
ANUEL AA
RAUW ALEJANDRO
MIKE BAHÍA
CAZZU
CONOCIENDO RUSIA
SOY EMILIA
KURT
NICKI NICOLE
NATHY PELUSO
PITIZION
WOS
FIELD 1 – POP
Best Pop Vocal Album
SPOILER –Aitana
PRISMA – Beret
POR PRIMERA VEZ – Camilo
MÁS FUTURO QUE PASADO -Juanes
PAUSA – Ricky Martin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LA METAMORFOSIS – Reyli Barba
COMPADRES – Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca
TRECE – Andrés Cepeda
¡SPANGLED! – Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks
MIRÁNDOTE A LOS OJOS – José Luis Perales
Best Pop Song
AMOR EN CUARENTENA – Raquel Sofía, songwriter (Raquel Sofía)
BONITA – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)
CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ – Pablo Alborán, songwriter (Pablo Alborán)
TUTU – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
UNA VEZ MÁS – Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)
FIELD 2 – URBAN
Said Latin Academy President and CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr., “Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate.” He added calling this year’s nominees “a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music.”
The 21st Latin Grammy Awards will stream live on November 19 at 8 pm on Univision. Songs and albums released between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, were eligible for nomination. The nominees for the 53 categories were selected from over 18,000 entries.
