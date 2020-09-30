2020 Latin Grammy Awards: J Balvin Earns 13 Nominations, Bad Bunny & Ozuna Follow

The nominees for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards have been announced. The nominees of the 21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards, the paramount international honour celebrating the excellence in Latin music, saw many artists receiving multiple nominations this year. Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna, who missed out in the top categories last year, have dominated the list this year.

Balvin has a whopping 13 nominations for this year’s Latin Grammys. These nominations include two for ‘Album of the year’ and two for ‘Record of the year’. This gives the singer a high chance (20% as the category has 10 nominations) to win his first ‘Album of the Year’ trophy. The two albums are Colores, his fifth solo album and Oasis, his collaborative project with Bad Bunny.

His thirteen nominations for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards are closely followed by Bad Bunny and Ozuna earning nine and eight nominations, respectively. Check out the nomination list for the top categories below:

Record Of The Year

CHINA – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna y J Balvin

CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ – Pablo Alborán

VETE – Bad Bunny

SOLARI YACUMENZA – Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

ROJO – J Balvin

TUTU -Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

LO QUE EN TI VEO – Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

TUSA – Karol G y Nicki Minaj

RENÉ – Residente

CONTIGO – Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

OASIS – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

COLORES -J Balvin

POR PRIMERA VEZ – Camilo

MESA PARA DOS – Kany García

AIRE (VERSIÓN DÍA) – Jesse & Joy

UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1 – Natalia Lafourcade

PAUSA – Ricky Martin

LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO – Fito Paez

CUMBIANA – Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

ADMV – Vicente Barco, Édgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

BONITA – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

CODO CON CODO – Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

EL MISMO AIRE – Édgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

Track from: Por Primera Vez

FOR SALE – Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives) Track from: Cumbiana

#ELMUNDOFUERA (IMPROVISACIÓN) – Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

LO QUE EN TI VEO – Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi) Track from: Mesa Para Dos

RENÉ – Residente, songwriter (Residente)

TIBURONES – Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

TUSA – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G y Nicki Minaj)

TUTU – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

ANUEL AA

RAUW ALEJANDRO

MIKE BAHÍA

CAZZU

CONOCIENDO RUSIA

SOY EMILIA

KURT

NICKI NICOLE

NATHY PELUSO

PITIZION

WOS

FIELD 1 – POP

Best Pop Vocal Album

SPOILER –Aitana

PRISMA – Beret

POR PRIMERA VEZ – Camilo

MÁS FUTURO QUE PASADO -Juanes

PAUSA – Ricky Martin

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LA METAMORFOSIS – Reyli Barba

COMPADRES – Andrés Cepeda & Fonseca

TRECE – Andrés Cepeda

¡SPANGLED! – Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks

MIRÁNDOTE A LOS OJOS – José Luis Perales

Best Pop Song

AMOR EN CUARENTENA – Raquel Sofía, songwriter (Raquel Sofía)

BONITA – Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

CUANDO ESTÉS AQUÍ – Pablo Alborán, songwriter (Pablo Alborán)

TUTU – Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

UNA VEZ MÁS – Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)

FIELD 2 – URBAN

Said Latin Academy President and CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr., “Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate.” He added calling this year’s nominees “a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music.”

The 21st Latin Grammy Awards will stream live on November 19 at 8 pm on Univision. Songs and albums released between June 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, were eligible for nomination. The nominees for the 53 categories were selected from over 18,000 entries.

Must Read: You Actor Penn Badgley As Joker In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman? Fan Art Will Make You Say ‘YES’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube