All of us waiting for Mirzapur Season 2 with bated breath. What happened with Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiya at the end of season 1 made everyone angry. And while we wait for Guddu Bhaiya along with Shweta Tripathi’s Golu to take revenge, a trailer is also being anticipated desperately.

Recently a poster featuring both Ali Fazal & Shweta Tripathi was released by the makers and it increased our excitement manifolds. Now it seems the trailer is also around the corner.

Amazon Prime Video has recently released a new promo through which they have announced the trailer release date of Mirzapur 2. Hold your breath as we tell you that Mirzapur season 2’s trailer will be out on Oct 6. The gripping and intense promo features the iconic, yet deadly father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu). We see the King and Prince of Mirzapur talk about the rules of the land and how they can easily be changed as per the one who rules over the land.

Prime Video shared the promo on Instagram and captioned it, “when the city is yours to rule, you can change the rules. #mirzapur2 trailer out on 6th oct”

Watch the promo of Mirzapur 2 below:

Mirzapur Season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

Meanwhile excited fans are creating theories around season 2 of the show before its release. One theory suggests that Rasika Dugal’s Beena Tripathi will also seek revenge in the second instalment. Season 1 of Mirzapur didn’t have a happy ending for a lot of characters including our very own Beena Bhabhi. As per the theory, after the things Bauji did to her and made her do, it’s safe to say that revenge will be on her mind this season.

