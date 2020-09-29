Actress Shweta Tripathi feels waiting around for things to open up could be futile and thus artistes across all mediums should be open to exploring new adventures in professional life. She says for actors, the thrill does not come from the medium but from the process.

“We knew COVID would have a far-reaching impact on the industry. As actors, we should do our best to make art slightly differently than we are conditioned and educated too. I have watched quite a few virtual plays in the last few months. The joy on the faces of the performers is unmatchable,” Shweta said.

“For actors, I believe the thrill doesn’t come from the medium but from the process. It matters that we reach our stories to people. It shouldn’t matter if it’s on a stage or on zoom call,” she added.

Shweta says she sees writers work upon scripts in a way that they fit the virtual format. “It’s essential we work around our way to perform and go with the flow. It’s an endless wait, and beyond a point, it could have emotional ramifications. I urge my friends to keep finding new ways to tell stories. Art is boundless and cannot be restricted by language or place of execution,” said Shweta, who was recently seen in the sci-fi film “Cargo” co-starring Vikrant Massey.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tripathi Sharma believes it is essential to discuss mental health as the unlock process continues all over India.

“A detailed conversation around mental health must ensue during the unlock phase. Considering people are stepping out to work amidst the fear of Covid-19, it’s important to conduct systematic counselling and therapy sessions to put them at ease,” she said.

“Over and above, lockdown experiences are different from case to case but the phase has been riddled with existential questions. It is also important that trained professionals must conduct sessions to address the different fears and worries of those in the entertainment industry,” she added.

