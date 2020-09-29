When Salman Khan Took A Dig At Priyanka Chopra’s Investment In A Dating App & Said, “Why Does She Need That Now?”

Salman Khan is one actor in Bollywood who does not need any introduction. The name speaks for itself and has created a brand and niche of his own. The 54-year-old actor has worked with a lot of actresses over the past years and one of his hit collaborations was with our Desi Girl – Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Salman and Priyanka has worked in three movies including Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho.

Back in 2018, Priyanka Chopra was signed opposite Salman Khan in Bharat and somehow things didn’t work out and Desi Girl left the film. The Sultan actor also took digs on PeeCee at various occasions while promoting the film but the actress chose to stay silent and not comment anything on the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was busy with her business projects and Hollywood projects at that point in time and just after her wedding with Nick Jonas she was spotted at the launch party of Bumble dating app.

Salman took a subtle dig at PeeCee and her business investment in Bumble and said, “Why does she need that now?” The Bharat actor asked why does she need to be associated with a dating app when she’s already married to Nick.

Talking about her backing out of Bharat, Khan told a daily, “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn’t do Bharat.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all excited for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 and was recently spotted giving a virtual tour of the house to the media. The show premieres on October 3, 2020, and fans are really excited for the show this year with new rules being introduced.

