Adam Sandler On His New Beard Look: "It’s Disgusting"

Actor Adam Sandler is spotted sporting a beard lately, and the actor reveals the new look is for a basketball flick he is shooting in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old star spoke about it during an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel when the latter teased him about his thick beard.

Advertisement

“It’s disgusting. I’m sorry. It’s not a beard. It’s a mask,” joked Adam, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

Sandler said that nobody liked his beard. “Nobody likes it at all. People on the street go, no! No, Adam. ‘Doing it for a movie’. They go, no!’ he said.

Basketball star LeBron James’ production company is producing the film that casts Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a player in Spain and brings him to America.

“LeBron’s company had it and they called me up and asked if I wanted to be a part of it,” recalled Sandler.

Recently, Adam Sandler appeared in Drew Barrymore’s talk show for a 50 First Dates sketch. Interestingly, the hilarious sketch shows what a reboot of their hit 2004 film would look like today. Henry and Lucy from the film are still going strong.

In a little more than two minutes long video, Lucy, played by Barrymore, wakes up and watches a video from her husband, Henry, played by Sandler. He explains their life together since she has reoccurring daily amnesia. The clip picks up from the climax of the 2004 film, where Lucy was seen watching the video about their life together.

Since the video updated for 2020, Henry hilariously explains that baseball is now played in front of cardboard cutouts of people. He also explains to her what Netflix is and why everyone is in a mask and many more jokes. However, the video ends with Adam Sandler wishing Drew Barrymore well with the show.

The 54-year-old actor said, “Drew, in all seriousness, though, I want to just tell you this. I could honestly not be more excited for you. You have your own show now. You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you. You are magic.”

Must Read: Demi Lovato Releases Emotional Ballad On Twitter, Is She Talking About The Break Up With Max Ehrich?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube