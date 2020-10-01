Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer: Keanu Reeves To Appear As CGI Johnny Silverland In The Xbox Game

A short clip was aired during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which showed the Matrix star Keanu Reeves transforming into CGI for his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer also features Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ as a backing track.

In the trailer, Keanu Reeves was seen asking, “In 2077, what makes someone a criminal?. Getting caught. In Night City, you can become anyone, anything, if you body can pay the price. So seize the day, then set it on fire.”

Although the trailer didn’t show any footage of the game-play, it showed some quick glimpses at in-game character modification, shootouts and more. The trailer, which was showcased during the commercial, was promoted by Xbox. However, it’s worth pointing out that Cyberpunk 2077 will not only be available on Xbox but also on other systems as well, such as PS4 and PC.

Take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer which was shown during the NBA commercials:

Cyberpunk 2077 ad with Keanu Reeves that just showed in the NBA Finals Game 1. pic.twitter.com/pnRmPePm2b — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 1, 2020

As shown in the trailer, Keanu Reeves will play the role of Johnny Silverhand, a rocker boy, who’s anti-establishment antics stop at nothing to steer the player and the story into carnage. The game will be released on November 19 this year. Reportedly, the player will be seen roaming in and around a dystopian universe, where the world is obsessed with body modification.

In Night City, a player can look out for their next big score while Keanu Reeves‘s Johnny Silverhand will play an important role in making their journey to the next level. In the game, Silverhand will be seen as the leader and frontman of Samurai, a chrome-rock music band and fights the inhumane practices used to take more and more of people’s personal liberties, reports DailyMail.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is now shooting for his upcoming film Matrix 4 in Berlin, Germany. In an interview with the Associated Press, the actor praised the producers for ensuring coronavirus safety measures on the set. He said, “There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has not been really impacted or interrupted, in the sense of filming.”

“That’s because of the hard work and organization, and again the thoughtfulness that has gone into the protocols,” he added.

