Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli & Pavitra Punia Indulge In An Ugly Catfight!

Less than a week in the Bigg Boss 14 house and the claws are already out for a fight! Housemates Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli are headed for an inevitable dust-up during an upcoming immunity task.

In a recent episode, the girls were given an immunity task to woo actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a mentor on the show this season.

As part of the task, the girls had to fill their glasses with a soft drink without letting a tray of glasses fall. As soon as the task begins, another housemate Shehzad Deol interferes and Nikki Tamboli drops all her glasses.

Nikki Tamboli cannot handle her rage and she drops the glasses on all the other trays. Pavitra Punia, who already has problems with Nikki, finds her unreasonable and starts arguing loudly. This leads to an ugly fight.

It all ends with the entire Bigg Boss 14 house going against Nikki, who refuses to bow down or accept her mistake.

