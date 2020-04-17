EXCLUSIVE! Aditya Narayan Waited For 6 Years To Create 'Main Dooba Rahoon' Music Video, Says "Paise Nahi The..."

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular hosts and singers of the entertainment industry. He started working as a child artist and sung ‘Chhota Bacha Jaan Ke Na Koi’ and went onto do ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ with Salman Khan. He recently came up with a new song titled ‘Main Dooba Rahoon’ and it’s getting an amazing response from his fans.

Talking to Koimoi exclusively, Aditya revealed that he has been working on this song for six years and have released now. When asked, what took him so long to release it, Aditya said, “Kyun ki mere paas paise nahi the tabhi video banane ke liye. So, I had to wait till I started doing a little better in life…kyun ki actually, the thing is that I made a lot of videos before Dooba also but you know when we were working on the song, Ankit has composed the song, Manoj Yadav has written the song and every time I used to work on the song…mere dimaag me for some reason beach ata tha…to beach video banana mehenga hota hai…to maine socha ki chaliye jab bhi…whenever I have the money and you know the resources I’ll make the song,”

He further added, “Touchwood, the last three-four years have been…you know I did really well…I did a lot of television and television makes you a lot of money. Sometime last year maine realise kiya ki ab mere paas utne paise ho gaye hai ki main apna album banau or apne videos banau and unko distribute and market kar saku.”

Furthermore, he added, “I want to earn on my own and my father won’t even give me his own money. It’s like…it’s his money, why would he give me his money? Does your parents give you 30 lacs? 5-10 hazaar, 500 rupees, 1000 rupees woh de denge… but I can’t tell my father ki ‘Hi papa, mujhe 1 crore rupees chahiye kyu ki mujhe ek album banana hai or 4 videos shoot karne hain…I’m sure along with aashirwaad, he’ll give me 3-4 physical aashirwaad also.”

Well, here it is. Aditya is a self-made man and there’s no second doubt about it!

