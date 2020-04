Koimoi Audience Poll: As you all know, we conduct our inhouse polls after a particular year ends and give our readers the power to choose their favourite. Started in 2015, we have fetched a tremendous response from you all and even celebrities have poured love on us. Speaking about 2019, Kabir Singh won in the Best Film category and Shahid Kapoor was voted Best Actor for the same. Today, we’ll be taking a visit to archives to know, who emerged victorious across the different categories.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Category winners Best Film Bajrangi Bhaijaan Dangal Tiger Zinda Hai Sanju Kabir Singh Best Direction Kabir Khan (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

Nitesh Tiwary (Dangal) SS Rajamouli (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) Rajkumar Hirani (Sanju) Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) Best Actor Akshay Kumar (Baby) Akshay Kumar (Airlift)



Salman Khan (Tiger Zinda Hai) Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt (Sanju)



Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh) Best Actress Deepika Padukone (Bajirao Mastani)



Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Anushka Shetty (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati (Padmaavat)



Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2) Best Actor with a Difference Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Manjhi)



Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)



Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium) Vineet Kumar as Shravan Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz)



Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Best Actress with a Difference NONE Taapsee Pannu (Pink)



Saba Qamar (Hindi Medium) Taapsee Pannu (Mulk)



Meera Chopra (Section 375)

Best Director with Difference Meghna Gulzar (Talvar) Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (Pink) Amit Masurkar (Newton) Vinod Kapri (Pihu) Ajay Bahl (Section 375)

Best Supporting Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) Shah Rukh Khan (Dear Zindagi)



Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raees) Vicky Kaushal as Kamli (Sanju)



Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Best Supporting Actress Priyanka Chopra (Bajirao Mastani)



Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dangal)



NONE Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)



Nora Fatehi (Batla House)

Best Villian Kamlesh Sawant (Drishyam)



Tahir Raj Bhasin (Force 2)



Rana Daggubati (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)



Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji (Padmaavat) Sudeep (Dabangg 3) Best Comedy Kapil Sharma (Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon)



Aparshakti Khurrana (Dangal) Varun Sharma (Fukrey Returns)



Pankaj Tripathi (Stree) Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz) Best Action Baby Shivaay Tiger Zinda Hai 2.0 War Best Scene NONE Dangal (Geeta challenges her father) Katrina Kaif’s Noor Sequence (Tiger Zinda Hai)



The Stadium Fight Scene from 2.0



Climax Fight (Kesari) Best Debutant Male Sooraj Pancholi (Hero)



Diljit Dosanjh (Udta Punjab) NONE Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds) Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Debutant Female Bhumi Pednekar (Dum Laga Ke Haisha)



Disha Patani (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)



Mahira Khan (Raees) Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath) Shreya Dhanwanthary (Why Cheat India)

Best Jodi SRK-Kajol (Dilwale)







Salman Khan–Anushka Sharma (Sultan) Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif (Tiger Zinda Hai)



NONE NONE Best Diva Sonam Kapoor (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)



Jacqueline Fernandez (Judwaa 2)



Nora Fatehi (Satyameva Jayate) Kiara Advani Best Music Bajrangi Bhaijaan Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Half Girlfriend Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Kabir Singh Best Male Singer KK – Tu Jo Mila, (Bajrangi Bhaijaan) Arijit Singh for Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)



Atif Aslam for Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai)



Arijit Singh for Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) Arijit Singh (Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage – Kabir Singh) Best Female Singer Shreya Ghoshal – Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani) Palak Muchhal for Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)



Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon & Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar) Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar (Padmaavat)



Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade (Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank) Best Trailer NONE Fan Tiger Zinda Hai



Zero Good Newwz Best Poster Bajrangi Bhaijaan Airlift Raees Sanju Kesari Best Hollywood Film NONE The Jungle Book Thor: Ragnarok Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame

As you can see, since 2015, both Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone have won twice in Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively. And it’s truly impressive!

