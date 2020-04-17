Avengers: Endgame Actor Mark Ruffalo Felt ‘Humiliated’ To Play Hulk, Says Co-Stars Laughed At Him!

Contrary to the craze around the MCU, Avengers: Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo aka Bruce Banner has a rather different story to tell. Robert Downey Jr have found it difficult to be a part of the Marvel films as Iron Man, until Jon Favreau came to rescue. But when it comes to Hulk, he wasn’t sure about the role and in fact, felt humiliated on the sets.

Mark Ruffalo opened up about it all in a recent interview, opening up about how his co-stars including Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) amongst others would be standing in their superheroes suit, but it would just what he calls a ‘man cancelling’ suit for him.

While in an interaction with GQ, the actor revealed, “I’ve done so much motion capture (that helps him turn into the superhero) I have to wear what I call the man-cancelling suit, which is this really tight leotard that makes you look big where you want to look small and small where you want to look big.”

He added onto how it all used to be really embarrassing for him behind the scenes. “It was so humiliating, and all the actors, whenever I walked on set, would just start laughing at me because they were in their cool superhero costumes and I’m wearing these ridiculous pajamas that made me look like a Chinese checkerboard,” Ruffalo added.

The actor even mentioned how our favourite Iron Man went to him, and appreciated him while they were shooting for Avengers: Endgame. “In the last movie, he came up to me and he said: ‘I have a lot of compassion for you. And I was like, ‘Why?’ He’s like, ‘Because I see how hard it is for you to stand around in that costume all day,” Mark Ruffalo said.

Well clearly, the journey wasn’t easy for our Hulk but wasn’t it all worth it? What do you think?

