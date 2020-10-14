Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi & Others Start Shooting For Metro Park 2

Did you guys see the Metro Park season 1? Most of us loved it right? Well, there is good news for all the Metro Park show fans. The cast of the web show, including Ranvir Shorey, has started shooting for the second season in New Jersey, USA.

Ranvir, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya and Vega Tamotia are among actors facing the camera for season two of the series that showcases the quirks of the everyday life of a Gujarati family living abroad. Sarita Joshi and Gopal Dutt have also joined the team.

“Finally back to work… thank you #Metropark season 2 this is going to be a fun ride,” Ranvir Shorey’s co-star Purbi shared.

The second season of “Metro Park” is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese and Ajayan Venugopalan. The season will stream on Eros Now.

Talking about Ranvir Shorey, he is currently breaking the internet with his statements. The actor is known for raising voice against all the wrongdoings in the society including Bollywood. Recently, in an interview with a portal, Ranvir spoke about the ongoing probe in the mysterious death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranvir and Sushant worked together in ‘Sonchiriya’. Calling SSR a ‘talented bright young man’, Ranvir added that SSR had everything it takes to be a huge star. Meanwhile, He also expressed his views on the drug nexus and shared that he wants marijuana to be legalised in India.

