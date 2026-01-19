After entertaining the audience with season 1, Bindiya Ke Bahubali season 2 has dropped its trailer, and it hints at an explosion. The creators established the power dynamics of a dysfunctional family in season 1, and now, with season 2, Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey are promising war, and that too an entertaining one! However, my only interest still lies in knowing about the Katappa of this Baahubali family!

The trailer opens with a heavy Mirzapur kind of atmosphere – fast-moving shots, brooding background score, and Ranvir Shorey saying, “Tum Hamara Rajneeti Dekhe Ho, Ab Tumko Hum Gundai Dikhayenge!” However, the trailer quickly enters the world of Bindiya with gunshots and a lot of men clad in whites! Rajneeti is the most powerful weapon that all of these men possess! Stakes are deeply personal as Bada Daawan and Chhota Daawan are at war!

The central tension revolves around the Bahubali title within the family. Saurabh Shukla plays the patriarch with a chilling calmness, while Ranvir Shorey represents the chaotic, ambitious energy of a son who is tired of waiting for his turn. Every character is framed with a sense of suspicion, making the audience wonder who will eventually strike the killing blow to the family’s legacy.

Watching Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey share the screen promises good entertainment! The trailer successfully balances rooted political issues in the roots of the country with genuine tension. The writing seems sharper this time!

The trailer of Bindiya Ke Bahubali season 2 looks strong. It does exactly what it needs to do – promising a darker, more sophisticated narrative for those who enjoy this politics meets gundagardi genre. If the season delivers even half of the intensity shown in these 1.30 minutes, we’re in for a treat.

Starring Saurabh Shukla, Ranvir Shorey, Seema Biswas, Vineet Kumar, Sai Tamhankar, Govvind Namdev, Aakash Dahiya, Sheeba Chaddha, Tannishtha Chhatterjee, Sushant Singh, Kranti Prakash Jha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Daniela Rodriguez Londono, the web series is directed by Raj Amit Kumar. The second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali arrives on January 21.

Check out the trailer of the show here.

