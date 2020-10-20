PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 6 PM & It's Raining Memes On The Internet!

Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi’s address to the nation has been quite a significant events ever since he took over the office. They got more recognised from the time the pandemic hit the shore, and everyone was lockdown in their homes. As we speak, the nation is gearing up for one more address, scheduled at 6:00 PM today. PM Modi announced this on his Twitter handle.
Advertisement
The PM has this announcement today afternoon. He informed the citizens that he is going to address the nation. He wrote, “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening”. This has in turn given rise to a meme fest on Twitter and you cannot miss these funny gems.
Advertisement
Many Twitter users have come ahead and made memes out of PM Narendra Modi‘s announcement. This is not the first time that anything like this is happening. Every address has been fodder for the memers. Today the announcement gave rise to many memes. There were references to Masaan’s dialogue ‘ye dukh kahe khatam nhi hota’ to the Hera Pheri Chase sequence.
Trending
A Twitter user took a dig at PM Narendra Modi‘s demonetisation move and wrote, “we found 10k in an envelope after almost one year of notebandi. It was shagun kept between clothes gifted to us.”
Some have even coined theories about the timing the PM chooses to address the nation. As per the tweets 6:00 Pm is for some staple or good news. But 8:00 Pm means something bigger and scary. A tweet in same context read, “6 baje hai .. 6 baje risk nahi hai.. 8 baje wala panga hota hai.. don’t worry ..”
People with 2000₹ currency after reading this tweet – pic.twitter.com/LMQRuZ1pbl
— Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) October 20, 2020
— Kunal Kamra™(Parody)🏹 (@Rofl_Rockstar) October 20, 2020
— Ãzy🏹 (@AzyConTrolI) October 20, 2020
Me & my Bois pic.twitter.com/ZmRTuB2VrJ
— Bhole chature (@Bhole6ture) October 20, 2020
6 baje hai .. 6 baje risk nahi hai.. 8 baje wala panga hota hai.. don’t worry ..
— Introvert (@Ittaghamand) October 20, 2020
Prime Minister #NarendraModi will address the nation today 6 PM..
Me:- Yuva Berojgaar pic.twitter.com/LIeOII4uht
— समाज सुधारक (@samajsudharak0) October 20, 2020
😂🙈 we found 10k in an envelope after almost one year of notebandi. It was shagun kept between clothes gifted to us.
— Suchita Pande (@flowersnpebbles) October 20, 2020
Meanwhile 8 PM pic.twitter.com/AN2VvV8Tzl
— Secoolarism (@secoolarism) October 20, 2020
😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PLTN2VxZAq
— ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) October 20, 2020
PM Narendra Modi has been addressing the nation quite often since the Novel Coronavirus entered the country. He has announced various measures and precautions to curb the virus.
Apart from memes, people have also been asking PM Narendra Modi for giving Sushant Singh Rajput justice. There are several tweets that have requests to the PM to speak something about the late actor and also his manager Disha Salian.
Must Read: Lisa Haydon Is A HOT Mess In Her Revealing Bodysuit & It’ll Take Us Eternity To Pull It Off!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement