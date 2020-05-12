#Lockdown4: Guess who’s coming to address the nation at 8 PM today? It’s none other than our beloved PM Narendra Modi. Every time when the news of him addressing the nation comes in, social media becomes a crazy meme place. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are bored of sitting at home but that’s the only way to avoid the virus by practicing social distancing.

Ever since the news of Narendra Modi addressing the nation at 8 PM today has come in, netizens are already prepared with memes and have started calling it #Lockdown4. Every single citizen right now is stressed and prepared as to what PM Modi has to say to us today.

Let’s take a look at some of the best memes about #Lockdown4 here:

#Lockdown4

Modiji:- I will address the nation tonight at 8 PM. Me- pic.twitter.com/wFNhuseBvD — Pranay🇮🇳 (@Pranay_Speaks_) May 12, 2020

#Lockdown4 is trending.. Meanwhile those who are chilling at home :- pic.twitter.com/qAilBs3i69 — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) May 12, 2020

Wow #PMModi seems addressing press conference at 8 pm. I am so excited to his answers to every journalist.#Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/ufg9KDyjs1 — Satya_Vachan (ಸತ್ಯವಚನ) (@Satya_Vachann) May 12, 2020

After seeing this trend #Lockdown4 all Indian reaction pic.twitter.com/IFPSf9yQoA — Gaurav Yadav (@gauravdhamaniya) May 12, 2020

Modiji extend the lockdown till 30th May #Lockdown4.0

Le janta:- pic.twitter.com/qXdquu6EFL — Gautam_tweets🥀 (@Gautam77179946) May 11, 2020

India now has more than 70 thousand confirmed coronavirus cases and thousands of new cases are coming every day. PM Narendra Modi is probably going to mention the revised guidelines with #Lockdown4.

While #Lockdown4 gets official in sometime, let’s all wait and hope that this gets over soon and we all get back to our normal lives.

