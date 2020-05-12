Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Late Rishi Kapoor: “His Compliments Sounded Like He’s Scolding You”

The news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise hit the industry like a storm, since then all his friends and co-stars have been reminiscing about the experiences they had with the veteran actor. One such co-star of Rishi Kapoor is Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with him in Chashme Baddoor and Mulk. Recently, Taapsee opened up about her memories with Rishi Kapoor.

Just like others, Taapsee Pannu is also missing Rishi Kapoor and revealed some special moments she shared with the late actor. Taapsee whose last release Thappad managed to impress the audience has said that there was a side to Rishi Kapoor’s personality that most people weren’t aware of. Rishi Kapoor lost the 2 year battle to Leukaemia and expired last month.

In an interview with India Today, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her experience of working with Rishi Kapoor, she stated – “Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time with him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it”.

Taapsee Pannu added – “Its a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories”.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She will be next seen in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia’s Shabaash Mithu.

