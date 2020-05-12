Shilpa Shetty Kundra FINALLY Speaks Up On Choosing Surrogacy: “I Had Couple Of Miscarriages…”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy with husband and businessman, Raj Kundra. She already has a 7-years-old son with him, Viaan Raj Kundra.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa revealed why she chose surrogacy and that she always wanted Viaan to have a sibling. Although she tried to conceive on her own a few times but have had a miscarriage as she has an immune disease called APLA.

“After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue,” said Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also revealed the reason why she didn’t adopt and said, “I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route.”

Speaking to HT earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed that they have been trying to have the second kid for five years and her daughter, Samisha is born after three attempts and said, “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.”

Well, isn’t it true; whatever happens, happens for a good reason. We are really happy for the Kundra family and can’t wait to see more pictures of Samisha in the near future.

