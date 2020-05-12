Madhya Pradesh Cop Fined A Hefty Amount For Imitating Ajay Devgn’s Iconic Phool Aur Kaante Stunt

Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante and his unique entry stunt is still fresh in the minds of those who witnessed it. Turns out a Madhya Pradesh cop who seems to be a huge fan of the superstar, tried to copy the stunt and fell into trouble. The video is all over the internet and below is what exactly happened. Also don’t miss the video.

Manoj Yadav, in charge of the Narsinghgarh police station in Madhya Pradesh, in a video can be seen doing the iconic Ajay Devgn stunt from Phool Aur Kaante. In the video, we can see Manoj standing on top of two slowly moving cars, with a foot on each roof. The video has Ajay Devgn’s Singham song playing in the video.

Rs 5,000 fine slapped against SI Manoj Yadav, SHO Narsinghgarh PS in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, for doing an @ajaydevgn 'Singham' and 'Phool aur Kante' stunt pic.twitter.com/6nv4QCDiTX — NEELABH (@neelabhsa) May 11, 2020

Ironically, Manoj can be seen sporting Ajay Devgn’s look from Singham. The video went viral in no time and was all the internet. Whi le it garnered mixed reactions from the netizens, it reached the head officials who did not agree with the behaviour and decided to take strict actions.

According to reports Manoj was made to pay a fine of Rs 5000 and was given a warning to refrain from doing any such action in the future.

Now we wonder what Ajay Devgn has to say about this. Meanwhile, the superstar on the film front has a good line up including Maidaan and Bhuj: Pride Of India.

