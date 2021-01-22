Whatever happens, happens for a very good reason, they say. Sometimes you don’t gel well with people on your first meeting but later become good friends or partners. Something similar happened in superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s case.

Advertisement

The duo didn’t hit off on a good note when they first met on the sets of Hulchul back in 1995.

Advertisement

During an interview with The Pioneer, Ajay Devgn told the publication, “I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens.”

That’s true, isn’t it? The two make a lovely couple and are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the Bollywood industry.

Kajol was recently seen in Netflix’s Tribhanga opposite Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. It talks about the challenges the three women face as they try to meet societal expectations. Keeping in mind how women battle judgments daily, Kajol revealed to Mid-Day that she is fortunate to be raised in an environment that advocated gender equality.

Kajol said, “My father [Shomu Mukherjee] was against me getting married at 24. He said that I should work more before I tie the knot. My mom [Tanuja] was my biggest supporter, and told me to go with my gut. I have been lucky that everybody around has always stood up for me. So, I did exactly what I wanted to do. I didn’t have to face patriarchy. Or maybe I faced it without realising, because I can be oblivious in some situations.”

Having two strong female voices – grandmother Shobhna Samarth and mother Tanuja – guiding her, Kajol says she has imparted the lessons of being true to one’s personality to daughter Nysa. The Dilwale actress said, “My mother made me independent, and my daughter is as independent as I am. She is [liberated] in her opinions.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi To Collaborate For Sriram Raghavan’s 90-Minute No Interval Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube