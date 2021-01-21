Kajol was recently seen in Tribhanga which also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. It’s a story about a troubled family, especially three generations of women and the conflicts that have been constant between them. Talking about the equation with her own parents, Kajol spoke about her parents’ separation too.

Kajol’s mother is a veteran actress Tanuja and her father was an Indian film director, producer and writer.

In an episode of Behensplaining, Kajol spoke to Kusha Kapila along with Renuka Shahane and Mithila Palkar while promoting Tribhanga and spilled the beans on her personal life too.

“I had the most amazing upbringing ever. I am very lucky to have been brought up by such a forward-thinking, amazing person who taught me so much about life, growing up and about being an adult from the time that I was a child. But I totally get if it had gone even slightly wrong what it would have been like,” the My Name Is Khan actress said.

Kajol added, “My parents separated when I was about four-and-a-half years old and it could have gone very wrong. I have so many friends whose parents are together till today but not in the best spaces. They have not had great childhoods. I loved my father separately, I loved my mother separately and I loved them together as well.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Tribhanga actress recently spoke about the quarantine amid the pandemic with husband Ajay Devgn and kids and revealed “It was an interesting quarantine for us as a family. It was really intense and interesting.”

Kajol continued, “At the end of the quarantine, I have to say that I’m very grateful for the fact that we had four bedrooms in the house. Each of us could get one bedroom and we could all go into the room and lock ourselves in whenever it felt like… to get that space from each other.”

