Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding is one of the most awaited marriages of Bollywood. The good thing is that the wait is finally coming to an end as the love birds are finally ready to tie the knot in Alibaug on January 24 i.e. Sunday.

The celebrations have already begun and the couple along with their families have reached Alibaug. But before all of you get too excited, here’s something you may want to know.

As per Pinkvilla report, phones cameras are not allowed at the wedding which means the inside pictures will not come on social media soon. Reportedly, it’s a strict order by Natasha Dalal who doesn’t want pictures to get leaked and hence the phone cameras of all household and hotel staff have been sealed. Though it’s unknown yet that the same policy will be followed by guests or not.

It has also been reported that COVID-19 guidelines are strictly being followed and all the precautions are being taken. While each and every guest has been asked to submit their COVID-19 test reports to the wedding planners, masks and sanitisers are also made available at counters in case of requirement. Furthermore, UVC disinfecting devices have also been provided at several corners of the venue and everyone has been requested to personally follow all the necessary guidelines.

Well, it seems to be a new trend in Bollywood. Earlier Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas had used same policy during their wedding.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has stayed tight-lipped about his upcoming wedding. Although his uncle, Anil Dhawan confirmed the development recently. Talking to SpotboyE, he said, “My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it.” When asked if he will be among other attendees, Anil answered, “Why not?”

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 and shot for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo recently. It has been reported that soon after his wedding, he will travel to Arunachal Pradesh where he will be shooting for horror-comedy Bhediya. VD will be accompanied by Kriti Sanon for the movie which is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe.

