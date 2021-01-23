Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix changed the scene of the science fiction genre upon its release in 1999. Back then, one would have hardly imagined the dystopian future and the concept of intelligent machines taking full control of human beings. With such out-of-the-box storyline the Wachowski sisters, Lana and Lilly, carried the franchise forward and till date, everyone is in awe of it. Now, fans are all geared up for the fourth part but there’s something missing this time.

Yes, it’s nothing but the one-half of the Wachowski sisters missing from the scene for Matrix 4. This time, it’s only Lana Wachowski who is handling the project and Lilly has taken a step back. But what’s the reason behind Lilly’s break from such an important film? Let’s see what’s the deal.

As per Epicstream, Lilly Wachowski is on a break since 2016. She is tired of being typecast as a director of science fiction films. Also, it’s learnt that her zeal for directing such films has declined over the years. Also, Lilly wants to explore some new genres, specifically comedy.

Well, it’s totally a personal choice to make and we wish Lilly Wachowski a best of luck in exploring some new cinematic areas.

Meanwhile, recently Keanu Reeves was spotted kissing his girlfriend when snapped outside the hotel. The actor has been in Germany since August where he is shooting for Matrix 4.

Keanu Reeves was photographed sporting a buzz cut hairstyle and a clean-shaven face. The actor was seen locking lips with girlfriend Alexandra Grant who was sitting in the driver’s seat while he stood outside the window. Some fans have taken to social media and shared pictures of Reeves kissing his girlfriend and sporting Matrix 4 look.

The film is slated to release on December 22, 2021.

