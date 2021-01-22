Bollywood filmmakers and our audience have a fascination for foreign countries. Directors have been exploring destinations around the globe for perfect shooting locations for their songs and other important scenes. On the other hand, Hollywood filmmakers prefer to shoot in India for their movies.

There are several Hollywood movies that have been shot in India. Here are some of the popular Hollywood films’ scenes that were shot in India.

The Dark Knight Rises – Jodhpur

Christopher Nolan’s superhero film is based on DC Comics character Batman. The 2012 film stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Morgan Freeman. The film’s scene wherein Bruce Wayne AKA Batman escapes jail was shot in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

Tenet- Mumbai

Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited film Tenet was released in 2020. It was the first film to be screened amid the coronavirus pandemic. The film’s several scenes were shot in iconic places in Mumbai like Colaba Causeway, outside the famous Cafe Mondegar, Breach Candy hospital, and behind the iconic Taj Hotel.

Extraction- Ahmedabad

Hollywood action-thriller film starring Chris Hemsworth was released on Netflix last year. The film was based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. Majority of the action scenes which were said to be Dhaka were actually shot in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Slumdog Millionaire – Mumbai

Danny Boyle’s film that was released in 2008, starred Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto in important roles. The film bagged several awards at the Oscars that year. Major scenes of the film were shot in the slums of Mumbai and depicted the lives of people there.

Mission Impossible 4- Mumbai

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, which is the fourth instalment of the American spy film was released in 2011. The film stars Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist, Anil Kapoor and Léa Seydoux. A scene showcasing narrow lanes was shot in Mumbai.

Eat Pray Love – Delhi and Pataudi

Julia Roberts starrer is all about discovering oneself. The biographical romantic drama film is based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s 2006 memoir of the same name. One-fourth of the film’s scenes were shot in India where Julia goes to an ashram to find herself. The scenes were shot in Delhi and Pataudi.

Lion- Kolkata

Garth Davis’ biographical drama film is based on the non-fiction book A Long Way Home, written by Saroo Brierley. The BAFTA award-winning film told the story of a 5-year-old kid who gets separated by his family, gets picked up by an orphanage and then gets adopted by a family in Tasmania. His childhood part was shot Kolkata.

