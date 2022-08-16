Amber Heard has hired new lawyers as she appeals the $10.35 million verdict awarded to Johnny Depp in their defamation lawsuit. For the unversed, after the Virginia Court case ended, the Pirates of the Caribbean star won the trial and was awarded the sum as compensation for damages. On the other hand, Heard received $2 million over her counter-claim.

Another thing that has become well-known amongst the masses is the Aquaman actress not having enough money to pay the sum. Heard, whose entire net worth is $8 million, filed an appeal against the verdict. Just a day after that, even JD’s team appealed her $2 million verdict.

Now, as things move forward, Amber Heard is switching legal counsel and leaving behind Elaine Bredehoft, who represented her during the Johnny Depp case. Her spokesperson announced the news and revealed that she hired David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown of Ballard Spahr to lead, with Ben Rottenborn continuing as co-counsel as she claims “new evidence” has been uncovered.

“A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light,” a spokesperson for Amber Heard said in a statement. Even Elaine Bredehoft made her own statement and said that it is now time for her to “pass the baton.” She pledged her full cooperation with Heard and the new team as they move forward with the appeal against Johnny Depp’s verdict.

Her new team consists of attorneys Axelrod and Brown, who successfully defended The New York Times against Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit earlier this year. While Amber continues with new lawyers, Depp is making headlines over his latest career move.

Johnny Depp is focusing on his work now. The actor will be directing a new movie, his second after 25 years, with Al Pacino as producer. Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s move to switch the legal team, though expected, is being deemed as adventurous by other legal experts. We wonder what the new evidence could be.

