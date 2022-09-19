The Kardashian sisters are in the limelight every single day for many reasons. Not positive every time, but they make headlines for everything they do, good, bad or ugly. While Kim Kardashian continues to be in the headlines for multiple reasons including her relationships and an alleged lottery scam with Scott Disick, it is Kourtney Kardashian that is here to make some news now. And the influencer is in news now for actually schooling a troll on Instagram.

For the unversed, Kourtney is known for speaking her heart out. The K sister enjoys a massive following of 197 Million followers on the photo-sharing app. She keeps on updating her fans about the many things that she keeps doing in her life. Most recently she has been shooting for some fun assignments and amid this are some trolls that are bothering her.

Most recently, Kourtney Kardashian posted some BTS pictures from a shoot she did for some punky concept. The influencer posed wearing a n*de bikini and looked a million bucks, but a troll happened to be online and chose to talk about her pregnancy and Kourtney then decided to clap back and that is winning the internet.

The latest post on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram handle is about the said BTS shoot. The beauty girl chose to go with a medium dramatic makeup with a vibrant blush and a peppy eyeshadow. Her curls set lose and tucked behind her ear made her look even more beautiful. She paired the n*ude bikini with puffy sleeves pink jacket and a necklace. While fans were liking and showering love in the comments there were some who also noticed what they shouldn’t have.

A comment amid many asked if Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant. This was in reference to a picture in the same post where she was holding her stomach in one hand. This reached the influencer who chose to clap back. “did I miss that she’s pregnant?” the follower asked. “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body,” the Kourtney replied.

