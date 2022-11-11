Actors and couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have become parents again as they welcome their second bundle of joy, a daughter on Friday.

Gurmeet and Debina took to Instagram, where they shared a picture from their pre-pregnancy shoot with ‘It’s a girl’ note written on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two alongside the image, wrote: “Welcome our baby girl into the world. A ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing an showering continued love.”

Gurmeet and Debina are already a parent to a daughter named Lianna, whom they welcomed earlier this year. Just four months after her arrival in August they announced they are going to be parents again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Debina and Gurmeet, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Bares It All & Covers Her B**bs With ‘Helping Hands’ While Sitting In A Bikini Bottom, Receives Major Backlash: “Inke Upar Indian Mahila Aayog FIR Karna Chahiye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram