T-Series and Kathputli Creations Production slice of life drama ‘Nazarandaaz’ starring Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee – and directed by Vikrant Deshmukh, is all set to impress its audiences. The film is scheduled to stream on Netflix from 4th December 2022.

As the film won the hearts of audiences with a heartfelt message clubbed with fun and frolic moments. Abhishek Banerjee’s exceptional comic timing, Kumud Mishra’s acting skills and Divya Dutta’s impressive performance, the film is an unusual Jugalbandi between the three actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laxman Utekar, Kathputli Creations Production said, “I’m thrilled a movie like Nazarandaaz is finally available to global audience. Not only the audiences will get to witness a beautiful storyline but also the finest performances of the powerhouses. I am glad this film will find its wider audiences through Netflix and the messaging will touch hearts of audiences across the globe.”

A T-Series Films and Kathputli Creations Production “Nazarandaaz” starring Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta and Abhishek Banerjee, directed by Vikrant Deshmukh is produced by T-Series, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Joins Talat Aziz-Anup Jalota At The Mic While Celebrating Latter’s Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Win

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News